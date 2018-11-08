Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Receives GBX 967 Average PT from Analysts

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 967 ($12.64).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON SHB traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 931.50 ($12.17). The company had a trading volume of 35,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

