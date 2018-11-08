Shawcor (SCL) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE SCL traded down C$2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.28. 131,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,052. Shawcor has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$29.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$336.20 million.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

