Sheila M. Rutt Acquires 7,500 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Stock

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) EVP Sheila M. Rutt bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.35 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

RRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 57.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 859.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

