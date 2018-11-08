Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Xylem makes up 1.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,056 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 880,125 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 795,628 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,317,000 after purchasing an additional 600,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

