Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.65 Million in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 91,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Ashland Global comprises 3.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

