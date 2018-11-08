Shutterfly (SFLY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of SFLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. 177,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,134. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 3,352 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $245,936.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michele Anderson sold 9,030 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $685,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,030 shares in the company, valued at $685,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,222 shares of company stock worth $3,731,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Shutterfly by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

