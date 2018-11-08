SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) COO Acquires $17,742.24 in Stock

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam acquired 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $17,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $29.27. 3,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,918. SilverBow Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $306.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.64). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 115.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 935.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

WARNING: “SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) COO Acquires $17,742.24 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/silverbow-resources-inc-sbow-coo-acquires-17742-24-in-stock.html.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.