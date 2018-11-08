Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 1,509,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

