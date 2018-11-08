Sivan Whiteley Sells 1,875 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $145,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 2nd, Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84.
Square stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -826.90 and a beta of 4.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $101.15.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,753,000 after acquiring an additional 353,037 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,715,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,048,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Square by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,265,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Square by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Square by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$71.60” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Square from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.68.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
