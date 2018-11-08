Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $60.44 Million Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $60,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA stock opened at $220.26 on Thursday. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

