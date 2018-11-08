Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $39,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $817,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 489,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 107.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE:SLF opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

