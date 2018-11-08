Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $94,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,096 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 21,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 662,120 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 32.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,746,000 after acquiring an additional 366,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $331.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.31 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Biogen to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $369.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.01.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

