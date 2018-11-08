Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,806 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cummins were worth $223,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.30.

In related news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,495 shares of company stock worth $3,974,777. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.72 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

