Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.48 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.85 and a 52 week high of C$37.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$82,152.00.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

