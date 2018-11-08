Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad Sells 2,006 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $76,970.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Hunter Saklad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $245,667.60.

Sleep Number stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $438.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 490.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 36.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 37.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 37.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 9.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

