SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. equinet set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of ETR:AM3D opened at €11.94 ($13.88) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a twelve month high of €49.75 ($57.85).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.