Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $1.21 Million in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Stock

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

