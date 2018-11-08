Smith Asset Management Group LP Raises Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,270,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,405,000 after buying an additional 251,145 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

LGND opened at $162.98 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $278.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $4,951,140.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,798.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,452 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

