Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $2,675,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

WTI opened at $7.11 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $987.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

