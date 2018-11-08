Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,452.83 ($18.98).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SN. Numis Securities upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Smith & Nephew to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,173 ($15.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.20 ($4,490.00).

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

