Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
SNA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 700,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,785. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
