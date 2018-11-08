SnipCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,824.00 (SNIP)

SnipCoin (CURRENCY:SNIP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. SnipCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,824.00 worth of SnipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnipCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnipCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnipCoin Token Profile

SNIP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. SnipCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SnipCoin is snip.today. SnipCoin’s official Twitter account is @sniptoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnipCoin

SnipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

