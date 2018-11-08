Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLE. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.86 ($51.00).

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of Societe Generale stock opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Thursday. Societe Generale has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($60.77).

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.