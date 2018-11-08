Sojourn Achieves Market Capitalization of $113,909.00 (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Sojourn has a total market capitalization of $113,909.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sojourn coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032432 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000422 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sojourn Profile

Sojourn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official website is www.sojournbooking.net. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn.

Buying and Selling Sojourn

Sojourn can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sojourn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

