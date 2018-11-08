Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a coverage optimism score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Canadian National Railway’s analysis:

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 903,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,857. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-canadian-national-railway-cni-stock-price.html.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.