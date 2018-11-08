Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Tiffany & Co.’s score:

Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,912. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.13 per share, for a total transaction of $620,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

