Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Waste Management (WM) Share Price

Media coverage about Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Waste Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

