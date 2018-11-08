Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Price

Headlines about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Martin Marietta Materials’ ranking:

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $231.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.38. 948,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,614. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-martin-marietta-materials-mlm-share-price.html.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.