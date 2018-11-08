Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect China Gold International Resrcs (CGG) Stock Price

News stories about China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. China Gold International Resrcs earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE CGG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,443. China Gold International Resrcs has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84.

About China Gold International Resrcs

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

