Southern Co (SO) Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of SO opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Southern Co (SO) Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/southern-co-so-position-lessened-by-finemark-national-bank-trust.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.