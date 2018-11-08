Southern Co (SO) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,876 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

