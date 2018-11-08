Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.60

Media stories about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Southwest Airlines’ score:

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 4,633,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.60” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/southwest-airlines-luv-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-1-60.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.