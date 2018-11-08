Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.13 million.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,071,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 413.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 634,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 511,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,380.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,603,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

