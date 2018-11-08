Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company’s revenue was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS.

Spark Therapeutics stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

ONCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

