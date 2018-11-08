Spark Therapeutics’ (ONCE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research note released on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“ONCE’s 3Q print encouragingly showed in line Luxturna sales of ~$9M, although a resetting of expectations around the SPK-8011 update at ASH overshadowed launch progress. Given the historical focus on FVIII levels, we aren’t surprised to see disappointment about the news that there will be no biomarker data for the high dose cohort at ASH (there will be clinical outcome data). Indeed, for some time we’ve gotten the sense that at least some investors may wait to see additional SPK-8011 FVIII activity data before re-engaging. That said, today’s update doesn’t fundamentally change the fact that ONCE continues to be a leader in the gene therapy space, with an active early-stage pipeline (2 new programs entering clinic in late- 2018/2019) and an update on SPK-7001 expected by YE18. Maintain Neutral.”,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.52.

ONCE stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 853,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

