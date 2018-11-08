Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) CEO Buys $182,750.00 in Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,938.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Spartan Motors stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
