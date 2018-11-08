Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) CEO Buys $182,750.00 in Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,938.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) CEO Buys $182,750.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/spartan-motors-inc-spar-ceo-buys-182750-00-in-stock.html.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.