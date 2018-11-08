Spartan Motors (SPAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPAR. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Dominic A. Romeo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,938.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $439,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 145,995 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 211,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 88.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 282,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

