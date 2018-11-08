SpartanNash (SPTN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

SPTN traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,432. The company has a market cap of $684.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 111.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $227,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

