SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Stake Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,727,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 176.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after buying an additional 724,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 473,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,658,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,452,000 after purchasing an additional 351,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 328,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $51.80 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

