Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Speedway Motorsports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE TRK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 26,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,161. The stock has a market cap of $656.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

