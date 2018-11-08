Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $160.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 33.47%. Speedway Motorsports updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Shares of TRK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 26,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,161. The firm has a market cap of $656.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Speedway Motorsports has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 114.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 73.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

