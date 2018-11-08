Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/splunk-inc-splk-shares-sold-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.