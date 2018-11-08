Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spok were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 18.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Spok Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of 146.80 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Spok from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Woods-Keisling sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $48,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

