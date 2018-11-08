Spotify (SPOT) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($4.29) Per Share

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.96.

Shares of SPOT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,894,000.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

