Square (SQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.90 and a beta of 4.30. Square has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,625,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $28,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $33,647,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,597,615 shares of company stock worth $208,057,083 over the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Square by 1,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Square by 649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Square by 736.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

