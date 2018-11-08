SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Shares Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.01. 1,214,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,631,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Specifically, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,785,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,963,000 after acquiring an additional 432,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,050,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,495,000 after acquiring an additional 928,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,088,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,805,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,452,000 after acquiring an additional 599,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ssc-technologies-ssnc-shares-up-5-3-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.