Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Receives $256.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $6.08 on Thursday, reaching $169.43. 638,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,629. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $223,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total value of $556,447.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,733. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $123,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 196.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,396.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

