Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report released on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 477 ($6.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.38) target price (up from GBX 469 ($6.13)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 433 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 424.38 ($5.55).

Shares of LON SLA traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 268.60 ($3.51). 3,945,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In related news, insider John Devine acquired 15,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,967.34 ($65,291.18). Insiders have bought 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,972 over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

