Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,654,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,135,368,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,286,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,588 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

