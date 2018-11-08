Starbucks (SBUX) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $75.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $68.16 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 114.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Starbucks by 79.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 149,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,403 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

